It’s a Mystery as to Who Controls BLM’s $60 Million Bankroll

As leaders leave Black Lives Matter, no one will say who controls the enormous bankroll of 60 million dollars.

No one appears to have been in charge at Black Lives Matter for months. The address it lists on tax forms is wrong, and the charity’s two board members won’t say who controls its $60 million bankroll, according to a Washington Examiner investigation.

“Like a giant ghost ship full of treasure drifting in the night with no captain, no discernible crew, and no clear direction,” CharityWatch Executive Director Laurie Styron said of BLM.

When big landowner Patrisse Cullors left in May, she appointed two activists to take over but they never did. They have no idea who is in charge.

Paul Kamenar, counsel for conservative watchdog group the National Legal and Policy Center, said a full audit and investigation into Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the legal entity that represents the national BLM movement, is warranted.

“This is grossly irregular and improper for a nonprofit with $60 million in its coffers,” Kamenar said.

George Soros gave them at least $30 million in seed money.

