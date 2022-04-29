FBI Possibly Searched 3.4mn Americans’ Data Without a Warrant

The Fed­eral Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tion performed po­ten­tially mil­lions of searches of Amer­i­can elec­tronic data last year with­out a war­rant, U.S. in­tel­li­gence of­fi­cials said Fri­day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An an­nual re­port pub­lished Fri­day by the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Na­tional In­tel­li­gence dis­closed that the FBI con­ducted as many as 3.4 mil­lion searches of U.S. data that had been pre­viously col­lected by the Na­tional Se­cu­rity Agency.

Biden said it’s likely much less. More than half of the searches involved Russian hacking – according to the FBI.

Why does the NSA keep all this data on Americans?

The report didn’t say they did anything wrong and the FBI said they had to do it for the sake of national security.

Were angry parents on the list? Bloggers guilty of wrongthink? And who is investigating all the anonymous people pouring across the border?

