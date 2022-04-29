FBI Possibly Searched 3.4mn Americans’ Data Without a Warrant

The Federal Bureau of Investigation performed potentially millions of searches of American electronic data last year without a warrant, U.S. intelligence officials said Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
An annual report published Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence disclosed that the FBI conducted as many as 3.4 million searches of U.S. data that had been previously collected by the National Security Agency.
Biden said it’s likely much less. More than half of the searches involved Russian hacking – according to the FBI.
Why does the NSA keep all this data on Americans?
The report didn’t say they did anything wrong and the FBI said they had to do it for the sake of national security.
Were angry parents on the list? Bloggers guilty of wrongthink? And who is investigating all the anonymous people pouring across the border?