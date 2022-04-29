Disinformation Czar Is Famous for Erotic Songs- One’s About Harry Potter at 14

M Dowling
Nina Jankowicz is the new executive director of the new government censorship watchdogs known as the Disinformation Governance Board.  Jankowicz is most famous for her pedo song about a 14-year old Harry Potter. You can hear that below.

The Board she will lead is quite Orwellian. Even the name is deeply concerning. People get caught up in the word “disinformation,” but the word “governance” bothers us even more at the Sentinel.

Nina is very cringe and frightening, but we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that the ‘disinformation governance board’ is unconstitutional. Every Republican and some Democrats should be screaming against this now. Watch and see who does or doesn’t.

Jankowicz is well-suited for the job at hand. She is famous for singing erotic fan fiction songs about Harry Potter. She sings one song about wanting to have sex with Harry Potter, then 14 years old. Not a joke, she’s singing about pedophilia.

Don’t believe me – listen to her song.

Pervy singing:

Here is her crazy Misinformation song (she’s clearly a buffoon):

As Pedro Gonzalez, the editor of Chronicles, wrote on Twitter: Nina Jankowicz is a model managerial elite: credentialed, versed in therapeutic language, a personality derived from Marvel/Disney/Harry Potter, and beneath a thin smiling veneer, absolutely vicious and totalitarian.

He linked to this tweet:

I’m old enough to remember when free speech was a thing. Do you remember the Apple Mac launch and the commercial? Here it is:


Zigmont
1 hour ago

So right out of the blue we need a US disinformation bureau ? was it because of Musk and twitter? yesterday Jen Psaki didn’t even know anything about her, will they go after sites like this??

M Dowling
57 minutes ago
Reply to  Zigmont

They have and are going after me through creep fact checkers.

Zigmont
Zigmont
58 minutes ago

This sums up the new disinformation bureau…Anything democrats don’t like.

WKLM
47 minutes ago

Is being a pedophile the only qualification to be a member of the Biden administration?

WKLM
46 minutes ago

Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley Tells Biden’s Disinfo Board To Start With Hillary Clinton—
“Clinton Personally Tweeted Out The Disinformation That Is The Subject Of The Current ‘Russia Collusion’ Federal Prosecution”

https://slaynews.com/news/jonathan-turley-tells-bidens-disinfo-board-to-start-with-hillary-clinton-because-clinton-personally-tweeted-out-the-disinformation-that-is-the-subject-of-the-federal-prosecution/

