FBI Posthumously Investigated Ashli Babbitt for Felony Rioting

The 62 pages of records Judicial Watch obtained from the Justice Department show that the FBI opened a criminal investigation of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt after her killing and listed four “potential violations of federal law,” including felony rioting and civil disorder. She didn’t riot. She tried to crawl through a broken window inside the Capitol.

They rewarded Ashli Babbitt’s killer while maliciously investigating a murdered woman. They decided not to charge her after her death. The newly obtained records include January 14, 2021, Electronic Communication indicating that eight days after Babbitt’s death, under “Case ID#: 176-SD-3367083 (U) Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt,” a posthumous investigation was initiated from San Diego, California.

The records were produced in Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI for records related to the death of Ashli Babbitt.

These records may also be responsive to a recent FOIA suit for the family for FBI files. They may potentially relate to the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit we brought on behalf of the Babbitt family.

The unarmed Babbitt was shot and killed as she climbed into a broken interior window in the United States Capitol. The identity of the shooter was kept secret by Congress, the Justice Department, and DC police for eight months until former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd went public to try to defend his killing of Babbitt.

The government is also trying to move the case from California to the hostile forum of Washington, D.C. Read the details on this link.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton was on Greg Kelly’s show last night. He addressed this issue and the metastasized corruption at the FBI.

THE DEATH OF J6 PROTESTER ASHLI BABBITT

Emphasis added.

Related