FBI raided one of the largest NYPD leadership unions & home of the President

















The FBI today raided the headquarters of the NYPD Sergeant’s Benevolent Association, headed by the outspoken de Blasio-NYC Council critic President Ed Mullins. The union has 11,000 members. No details are available yet on the purpose of the raid, since it is an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Daily News.

It sounds more like an assault on Mullins. The leftists are out to get him.

They also descended on his Long Island home.

A member of the NYPD since January 1982, Mullins took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.

“No comment for now,” said Mullins’ lawyer Andrew Quinn about the morning raid. Mullins could not immediately be reached for a response.

Mullins was already facing an internal NYPD probe over his statements on Twitter. He’s accused of making racist comments, which we doubt.

Communist Mayor De Blasio didn’t add any information but did torch him.

“A lot of what he’s done has been really, really destructive — especially in the middle of a crisis where we’re trying to unify and we’re trying to get through together. I think he’s been a divisive voice,” de Blasio said. “All I hear is the FBI raid. I want to hear the details before I comment further.”

Mullins came under fire in 2020 when he posted the arrest report of de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, on social media following her arrest during the George Floyd protests. Mullins was hit with departmental charges for the violation of NYPD rules.

Chiara was violent and attacked the police. She was not held accountable.

In another instance during the pandemic, Mullins tweeted that the city’s health commissioner was a “b—h” who had “blood on her hands” after she sparred with the NYPD over half a million hospital-grade face masks.

He was responding to the health commissioner saying she didn’t “give a rat’s ass about his cops.”

What they hate most about him is his support of Donald Trump.

Mullins had some strong words for the two-term, soon-departing mayor.

“Since first taking office in 2014, de Blasio’s incendiary anti-police rhetoric has already resulted in three police officers being executed while sitting in police vehicles, Molotov cocktails being lobbed at officers and into police vehicles, armed assaults on police facilities, cops being pelted with debris, and wholesale damage to police and public property,” he wrote.

Related















