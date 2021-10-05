Governor DeSantis slams Garland’s threat to parents at school board meetings

















Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a threatening announcement yesterday, directing the full weight of the FBI, and US attorneys to coordinate with federal, state, and local law enforcement to address threats of violence against school boards and people working in schools.

Critics immediately accused Merrick Garland of trying to silence parents objecting to mandates and CRT. They see it as a direct attack of the 1st Amendment.

Garland said he wants to address “threat,s” but just as he doesn’t define the so-called epidemic of white supremacy, he didn’t identify the threats or concerns that he thinks would involve the federal government.

What is happening that would fall within the jurisdiction of the federal government’s law enforcement agency? School systems are the jurisdiction of local law enforcement.

The Garland edict is threatening and alarming in its lack of definition and its attempt to take over in an area that is not in his purview.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is pro-parent, spoke out.

“Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation,” DeSantis tweeted. “Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.”

Governor DeSantis always protects parents’ rights as the government continuously tries to usurp them.

Biden’s Ed Secretary doesn’t think parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s education.

Biden’s Education Secretary Cardona says parents should not be the “primary stakeholder” in their kids’ education. pic.twitter.com/kZo2pr7Bds — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2021

In that, he is in line with the candidate for Virginia governor.

