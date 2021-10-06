John Kerry to French TV: Biden on his sub deal — What sub deal?

John Kerry admitted in an interview on French TV that Joe Biden had no idea about the fallout with the French from the AUKUS sub deal. “He literally had not been aware of what had transpired,” he told the interviewer.
Why isn’t he humiliated to say that?
So, if Joe didn’t know about the fallout and didn’t anticipate it, who is actually running the government? Maybe no one.
Or, is John Kerry just lying to get the French to like the administration again? This could be the old Obama I learned about it in the newspapers at the same time everyone else did.
If this is true, Biden is a figurehead and he isn’t running a thing. Maybe the government is run by whatever radical shows up in the Oval Office on any given day. It certainly isn’t run like a government with anyone at the head.
Which do you think it is?
Watch:
“He literally had not been aware of what had transpired” pic.twitter.com/EblvE05zKg
— POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) October 5, 2021
This sound a “left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing” kind of thing. Hey, maybe the left hand doesn’t even know there is a right hand!