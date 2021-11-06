ENORMOUS Protest in Melbourne Against Oppressive Lockdown Rules

















A massive protest hit the streets of Melbourne Australia (State of Victoria) on Saturday morning. Thousands of people protested the efforts of the Victoria government to codify COVID regulations into permanent law. They are planning to make the outrageous lockdown rules permanent.

Just to digress a minute, the US is making the unconstitutional OSHA Vax laws permanent and adding leeway for more. Read it on the Federal Register.

The State of Victoria, Melbourne area, led by Premier Daniel Andrews has been the epicenter of some of the most brutal police action against protestors. The crowds were so enormous, the police were greatly outnumbered.

The police are becoming reluctant to continue as part of the government efforts to stop voices of opposition. They’ve become international objects of ridicule.

On November 6, protesters demonstrated in front of Parliament in Melbourne, Australia against a bill giving the government the power to declare a state of emergency and impose new restrictions. The crowd chanted “Together, united, we’ll never be defeated!”pic.twitter.com/xoX29yrkdi — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) November 6, 2021

Extraordinary protest in Melbourne, Australia against interminable lockdowns, mandates, and the new pandemic law which would grant the executive indefinite emergency powers. No small feat, given past protesters have faced huge fines and police brutality.pic.twitter.com/tZIWXQHZP3 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 6, 2021

AUSTRALIA: Former Police officer speaks to tens of thousands of protesters in front of Melbourne parliament to push back against tyrannical mandates.pic.twitter.com/dnpbOft9ly — TheM0dAlice (@TheM0dalice) November 6, 2021

Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺 “Together, united, we’ll never be defeated.” A huge protest against illiberal and unethical vaccine passports and government authoritarianism. #NoVaccinePassports #Together pic.twitter.com/nCtfPCMNE6 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 6, 2021

Australia is waking up big time. Not just to Covid-19 restrictions and vaccines, but the deeper issues plaguing us, that our Governments are corrupt, democracy is a sham and we are ruled by globalist oligarchs who hate us pic.twitter.com/RT7D3fC03N — daisymay4263 (@daisymay4263) November 6, 2021

“Together united, we’ll never be defeated! A large demonstration in front of Parliament in Melbourne, Australia, against a bill giving the government the power to declare a state of emergency and impose new Covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/QsCwPMLTjr — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 6, 2021

#freedom Australia 🇦🇺 Melbourne: Thousands protest over pandemic bill pic.twitter.com/OhEpm3bo26 — @d_essere fit 88 the returns (@dessere88) November 6, 2021

