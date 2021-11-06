ENORMOUS Protest in Melbourne Against Oppressive Lockdown Rules

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A massive protest hit the streets of Melbourne Australia (State of Victoria) on Saturday morning.  Thousands of people protested the efforts of the Victoria government to codify COVID regulations into permanent law. They are planning to make the outrageous lockdown rules permanent.

Just to digress a minute, the US is making the unconstitutional OSHA Vax laws permanent and adding leeway for more. Read it on the Federal Register.

The State of Victoria, Melbourne area, led by Premier Daniel Andrews has been the epicenter of some of the most brutal police action against protestors. The crowds were so enormous, the police were greatly outnumbered.

The police are becoming reluctant to continue as part of the government efforts to stop voices of opposition. They’ve become international objects of ridicule.

Check Out the Clips:


