FBI Raids Offices of Providence’s Prominent Ex-Illegal Alien Judge

The “first formerly illegal alien judge in Rhode Island” abruptly resigned hours after the FBI raided his downtown Providence immigration law office on Thursday.

Central Falls Municipal Court Judge Joseph Molina Flynn was being investigated before President Trump’s return to the Oval Office, and the raid was unrelated to his recent string of immigration-related executive orders, according to WPRI 12.

“There is court-authorized activity at that location,” said Jim Martin, spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office, declining to elaborate further, according to The Providence Journal.

He is a prominent and key figure in local legal circles including in immigration law.

Sources suggest this arrest could be part of a broader investigation into systemic abuse of immigration laws. Others suggest he was working with the cartels. He’s a Democrat.

Roger Williams University has scrubbed him from their faculty webpage.

Watch;

FBI raids Providence office of high-profile immigration lawyer Central Falls municipal judge Joseph Molina Flynn abruptly resigned Thursday shortly after FBI agents raided his law offices in downtown Providence. pic.twitter.com/YIy9WBvzWV — Blue Owl (@BlueOwlHoots) January 24, 2025

