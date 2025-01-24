Backers of Open Borders: Your Child Rapists Are Going Home

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several child sex offenders, as well as gang members and other criminals, among the more than 530 illegal immigrants it caught on another day of the Trump-era mass deportation campaign.

Official stats show that as of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, there were 373 criminal arrests and 165 non-criminal arrests for the day. That includes more than 1,000 removals or repatriations. The agency also arrested 16 gang members, including four belonging to the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua.

According to ICE records, the arrests included one in Buffalo, New York of an Ecuadorian national convicted of rape. Also in Buffalo, agents arrested Pedro Julio Mejia, a national from the Dominican Republic, convicted of sexual conduct against a child. In St. Paul, Minnesota, agents arrested Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Oliva, a Honduran with a conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. In San Francisco, agents arrested Ariel Rene Romice-Patino, a Mexican who sexually exploited a child.

Don’t Fall For the Media Lies

"They're going to show the first crying female, the first crying child…" "But they won't talk about 340,000 children they failed to take care of…" Tom Homan explains why he is leading the deportation of criminal aliens and what he really cares about.

On the 22nd alone, Guatemala stepped up with a crackdown on their own people, trying to transport people into America illegally.

Genoveva Odilia Cinto Pérez, the leader of the criminal group known as “Genoveva,” has been caught and arrested by Guatemalan authorities for her involvement in the illegal transportation of people into America.

She, along with a few other people, is charged with illicit association, illegal trafficking of Guatemalans, illicit trafficking of people, and money laundering due to her possession of over $130,000 US dollars.

Breaking: Guatemala steps up big time with a crackdown of their own people trying to illegally transport people into America. The arrest of Genoveva Odilia Cinto Pérez, the leader of the criminal group known as "Genoveva," has been caught and arrested by Guatemalan…

They say they are not going back. They are going back. They’re going back.

"I'm not going back to Haiti" Tom Homan: "Well, he's wrong, he's going back to Haiti"

