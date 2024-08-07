FBI Raids Rep. Andy Ogles’ Home Over Campaign Finance Paperwork

After a tough primary win, the FBI executed a search warrant at Representative Andy Ogles’s (R-TN-05) home in Maury County, Tennessee, over campaign finance violations.

The FBI kept his cell phone.

Rep. Ogles, a strong supporter of Make America Great, posted on X:

It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings. We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward. Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone. It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings. I will of course fully cooperate with them, just as I have with the Federal Election Commission. I am confident all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more.

Andy checked a few boxes wrong meanwhile Act Blue is laundering millions into the DNC. Where does the FBI focus? — Laramy Gregory (@LaramyTN) August 6, 2024

The Tennessee Star wrote:

The search warrant was executed by the FBI just one day after the Trump-endorsed Republican sailed to victory against Never Trump-backed Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston in the Tennessee Republican primary.

Ogles carried every county in the 5th Congressional District except Davidson County, where Nashville is located, which was one of just three Tennessee counties won by Biden in 2020.

It also came less than two weeks after Ogles introduced new articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris, alleging the Democratic presidential candidate committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” through her neglect of the southern border.

Yahoo noted that he could be under investigation during the election. How convenient. They’re making criminals of Republicans over paperwork mistakes, while Act Blue is probably taking donations illegally.

Campaign finance laws, pushed by Democrats, are only used against Republicans, never against Democrats. This is why Donald Trump had 34 felonies – alleged paperwork errors in a fraudulent campaign finance case.

Of course, we’ll have to see what the FBI comes up with, but there is a lot of smoke around Act Blue, and not much around Rep. Ogles, a Trump supporter.

Act Blue appears to be laundering money:

Indiana Woman Denies Thousands in ActBlue Donations, Provides Bank Records to OMG Against FEC Claims JUST IN ON ACTBLUE money laundering: According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Alberta Jones of Indiana allegedly contributed $1,900 to ActBlue between 2019 and 2024.… pic.twitter.com/A78RTTdPK7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 5, 2024