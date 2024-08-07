MI Threatens Resident with Prosecution for “Election Misinformation” Posts

Just the News reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent a cease-and-desist letter to a resident for allegedly posting “election misinformation” online. Nessel is a Democrat.

Nessel sent the Chief of her Criminal Trials Division, Robin Liddell, another Democrat, to pursue a resident of Ross Township on July 24th, telling the person s/he was “in violation of Michigan election law.”

The Midwesterner reported Liddell wrote that the individual had “spread misleading or false election information regarding polling locations in Ross Township through online sites” and violated a state law that “prohibits and criminalizes this conduct.”

The state law cited in the letter was MCL 168.932(a), which reads, “A person shall not attempt, by means of bribery, menace, or other corrupt means or device, either directly or indirectly, to influence an elector in giving his or her vote, or to deter the elector from, or interrupt the elector in giving his or her vote at any election held in this state.”

The resident said the township didn’t inform residents within the 60-day window that voting locations were changed.

That doesn’t seem criminal, and the letter is threatening. Feels more like intimidation of people using speech they don’t like.

Liddell told the resident to remove it, or she’d refer the case for criminal prosecution. The resident removed the social media posts.

Democrats are getting ready for the election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, called on citizens to report any “inaccurate or misleading information regarding voting or elections in Michigan.”

We’re turning into a nation of low-life snitches – dirty rats.