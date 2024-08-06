Kamala Harris Will Continue Biden’s Fake Border Crackdown

CBS News claims Donald Trump is playing politics by talking about Democrat open borders. They report that Kamala Harris will continue Biden’s alleged “crackdown” on asylum claims.

Even if Harris does that, it means at least 5,000 – 6,000 or more people will enter the country every day. That means at least two million more illegal aliens a year. Jeh Johnson said 1,000 a day overwhelms Border Patrol.

The Fact Sheet from June states:

President Biden issued a proclamation under Immigration and Nationality Act sections 212(f) and 215(a) suspending entry of noncitizens who cross the Southern border into the United States unlawfully.

This proclamation is accompanied by an interim final rule from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security that restricts asylum for those noncitizens.

These actions will be in effect when the Southern border is overwhelmed, and they will make it easier for immigration officers to quickly remove individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States.

These actions are not permanent. They will be discontinued when the number of migrants who cross the border between ports of entry is low enough for America’s system to safely and effectively manage border operations. These actions also include similar humanitarian exceptions to those included in the bipartisan border agreement announced in the Senate, including those for unaccompanied children and victims of trafficking.

The administration will decide when the border is overwhelmed, and we know they’ve already indicated in their failed Border bill that they want at least 5,000 or more a day.

They are leaving open borders an open question. The administration would have been far more specific if they were going to close the border.

There are many other exceptions, such as children.

The administration only put this proclamation out in June to feign tightening up the border after three years of leaving the US without borders.

CBS News is covering for Democrats, making it seem as if Donald Trump is inventing a problem that doesn’t exist.

CBS writes:

Trump and other Republicans had been seeking to make Mr. Biden’s immigration record a defining issue in the race for the White House, faulting him for the unprecedented levels of migrant apprehensions recorded in the past three years. Now that she’s the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Harris is facing similar political attacks.

How is it an attack when we don’t have borders and unsavory people are pouring into the country?