FBI releases a new video of would-be January 5th bomber, offers a $100,000 reward









The FBI released a video of the would-be January 5 bomber and is offering a $100,000 reward. Oddly, they didn’t allow comments on YouTube. There isn’t much to go on.

January 6 is the day rioters invaded the Capitol. The bombs were planted on January 5th.

Watch:



They do allow comments on Twitter:

The #FBI and @ATFWashington are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to this person's identification. Previously released photos show the individual wearing a face mask, a gray hoodie, and black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/8JYR79v7wX — FBI (@FBI) March 9, 2021

