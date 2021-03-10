FBI releases a new video of would-be January 5th bomber, offers a $100,000 reward

The FBI released a video of the would-be January 5 bomber and is offering a $100,000 reward. Oddly, they didn’t allow comments on YouTube. There isn’t much to go on.

January 6 is the day rioters invaded the Capitol. The bombs were planted on January 5th.

Watch:

They do allow comments on Twitter:

