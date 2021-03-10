Texas will secure the state’s border since Biden won’t

M. Dowling
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas will secure its southern border with Mexico if the federal government won’t.

At a news conference with law enforcement officials in Mission, Texas, Abbott toured the border by air and witnessed people crossing illegally. He’s going to intervene.

THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS

Biden’s in business with the cartels, and Abbott spoke to the danger we face as a result.

“The Biden Administration has created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity,” Abbott said.

“Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the state of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans. Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe.”

