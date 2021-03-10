Texas will secure the state’s border since Biden won’t









Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas will secure its southern border with Mexico if the federal government won’t.

At a news conference with law enforcement officials in Mission, Texas, Abbott toured the border by air and witnessed people crossing illegally. He’s going to intervene.

THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS

Biden’s in business with the cartels, and Abbott spoke to the danger we face as a result.

“The Biden Administration has created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity,” Abbott said.

“Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the state of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans. Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe.”

“Cartels are ramping up trafficking and smuggling along the border,” Abbott said, which is overwhelming border patrol officials. “The cartels are involved in every single one of these border crossings that we see. They are more involved in crossings we do not see. The strategy is to overwhelm Border Patrol agents. … When Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed is when the cartels bring over dangerous people.” Of the more than 100,000 a month pouring in, CBP caught 800 criminals. Democrats give them sanctuary. Abbot condemned the Biden admin “for enriching the cartels with these open border strategies and for failing to provide vaccines to members of the border patrol and ICE. He called that “reprehensible,” and who could disagree? This isn’t partisan. ICE isn’t able to do their job of detaining, testing, and quarantining illegals thanks to Biden’s memos. There are a lot of Africans pouring in and there is an Ebola outbreak in Guinea and the Congo. OPERATION LONE STAR He had earlier this month launched Operation Lone Star with the Texas Department of Public Safety, deploying air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets in high threat areas to deal with Mexican cartels and their drugs and trafficking.

Related