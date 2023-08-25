FBI Releases List – 388 People Missing, Not 1110!

The FBI weeded out duplicates of people allegedly missing in Maui and compiled one list. Thankfully, it’s not 1110 missing, but there are still 388 missing. This is hopeful and relatively good news. Meanwhile, the death toll still stands at 115 people.

The Police Chief said they had to be careful releasing the list because they knew it would cause deep concern.

The FBI wants people to contact them if they are on the list and safe. If they see missing names on the list, the FBI needs family DNA.

They can see the list at Hawaii News.



Meanwhile, Maui County is suing the utility company, saying the company’s negligence caused the fire.

Hawaii News:

Maui County filed suit Thursday against Hawaiian Electric, alleging the utility caused the Lahaina wildfire and failed to take appropriate actions to maintain the grid.

[…]

John Fiske, one of several attorneys representing the county in the civil suit, says investigators have already documented evidence that “the ultimate cause and origin of the fires from a legal and factual standpoint is lines and phases that were slapping on the ground.”

Fiske says a de-energization program should have been in place to cut off power and adds HECO should have taken more action to prepare its equipment with approaching powerful winds.

“Not only should these types of poles and lines and equipment and insulators all withstand these large wind events, but there is now a standard in the investor-owned utility world to de-energize or power down lines in the aftermath of these high wind events because fires can be started,” he said.

HECO said in a statement that it’s ”disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding” but declined to comment further.

Given this is all true, who will sue the politicians and the unelected bureaucrats who insisted all the money go to climate change and not clearing out the brush, the people didn’t provide water to the fire department, who blocked the only path out of Maui Lahaina and didn’t sound the alarm?

Given all that has been reported is true, it looks like the politicians want to sway public opinion away from themselves when there might be shared guilt.

