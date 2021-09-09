FBI releases new footage of J5 pipe bomber, needs help from the public

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Photo is blown up 800%. The person is thin, young, possibly male.

The FBI is asking for help from the public in finding the J5 attempted pipe bomber. They have obtained a new video from a tip and released it yesterday. The FBI is calling on friends and family to report the person before something worse happens, although they know it’s hard. Included are prior releases of video and info.


2 COMMENTS

  2. First off I hope they get this guy and I’ll bet he’s ANTIFA. But I’ll bet there are trolls right now calling in to claim their conservative neighbor is this person. And the FBI will show up at their doorstep and not just question but harass those people. If that happens to you do not answer their questions without your lawyer because Mueller and Comey set the precedent they will set innocent people up for process crimes just to have an arrest in a case. Just ask General Flynn and even Martha Stewart about that. It’s disgusting that we cannot trust the FBI anymore.

  3. There’s been so much chatter on this incident that Chris Wray had to make it “look” like they are doing something about it. The FBI must be pretty inept if they can’t find the person. He’s on a DAMN Cellphone, and the FBI can easily locate a person, especially with a location and time-stamp. So, there’s a reason the person hasn’t been identified. I don’t doubt this was part of an FBI operation.

Leave a Reply