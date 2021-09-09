FBI releases new footage of J5 pipe bomber, needs help from the public

















The FBI is asking for help from the public in finding the J5 attempted pipe bomber. They have obtained a new video from a tip and released it yesterday. The FBI is calling on friends and family to report the person before something worse happens, although they know it’s hard. Included are prior releases of video and info.

#FBI releases new video of the pipe bomber from Jan. 5th – if you have info on this individual, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/7seL8Lv24V — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

You can find all of the videos & info about the pipe bomber here. https://t.co/FBdD7e4W4v — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

“Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation.” — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

“Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant.” — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

“Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”

If you have info, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

