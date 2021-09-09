FBI releases new footage of J5 pipe bomber, needs help from the public

The FBI is asking for help from the public in finding the J5 attempted pipe bomber. They have obtained a new video from a tip and released it yesterday. The FBI is calling on friends and family to report the person before something worse happens, although they know it’s hard. Included are prior releases of video and info.
#FBI releases new video of the pipe bomber from Jan. 5th – if you have info on this individual, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/7seL8Lv24V
You can find all of the videos & info about the pipe bomber here. https://t.co/FBdD7e4W4v
“Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation.”
“Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant.”
“Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”
If you have info, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI.
First off I hope they get this guy and I’ll bet he’s ANTIFA. But I’ll bet there are trolls right now calling in to claim their conservative neighbor is this person. And the FBI will show up at their doorstep and not just question but harass those people. If that happens to you do not answer their questions without your lawyer because Mueller and Comey set the precedent they will set innocent people up for process crimes just to have an arrest in a case. Just ask General Flynn and even Martha Stewart about that. It’s disgusting that we cannot trust the FBI anymore.
There’s been so much chatter on this incident that Chris Wray had to make it “look” like they are doing something about it. The FBI must be pretty inept if they can’t find the person. He’s on a DAMN Cellphone, and the FBI can easily locate a person, especially with a location and time-stamp. So, there’s a reason the person hasn’t been identified. I don’t doubt this was part of an FBI operation.