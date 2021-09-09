Biden will get us to ‘zero emission’ electricity by ‘2020,’ no joke

















President Joe Biden promised to make all electricity zero-emissions by the year 2020 during a speech about storm damage from hurricane Ida. By the way, Ida had nothing to do with climate change.

“We are determined that we were going to deal with climate change,” Biden said. “Have zero net emissions by 2050. By 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions.”

Biden’s actual plan, released in April, calls for reaching a zero net emissions economy by 2050, and a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035. Schumer and his comrades want to meet Biden’s “bold goal” of making 80% of electricity in the U.S. “clean and green” by 2030. They want a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. If they could go back to 2020, they would. They destroy everything they touch. All this destruction is part of the degrowth movement.

The new corporate agenda increasingly embraces the idea of “degrowth,” a conscious slowing of economic growth at a time of increased class stagnation, by embracing the notion of austerity for the masses. Environmental extremists love it.

Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA joked, “Wow – did Joe Biden just promise to invent a time machine?”

Watch:

“By 2020 make sure all our electricity is zero emissions..” Wow – did Joe Biden just promise to invent a time machine? pic.twitter.com/1DUeXGeUVG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021

