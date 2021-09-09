Video of cold blooded murder in deBlasio’s NY

















A man was shot in cold blood in an early morning ambush on a Queens street this week.

The footage shows a lone suspect pump a bullet into the head of Jermaine Dixon (either 27 or 47 years of age) as the victim was entering his car that was parked on South Conduit Avenue near 132nd Street in South Ozone Park at about 8 a.m. Monday.

The killer was lying in wait for him, possibly pretending to be Hasidic, dressed in black robe and hat. He pretended to tinker with his car with the hood up. The car was a white Nissan sedan.

When Dixon went to get into his car, the killer ran up to him and pumped bullets into him.

Watch but be forewarned that it is of an actual hit:

