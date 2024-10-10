FBI Reprobates Didn’t Open the Attempted Assassins’ Cell Phones

Donald Trump made some excellent points in the interview below about the attempted assassinations on his life and the FBI’s failure to open the assassin wannabes’ phones.

“The shooter had three cell phones,” Trump said. “The FBI has never gotten them open. The other shooter had six cell phones. They still haven’t opened them…”

“Some of the apps are foreign-based. They had no problem getting the J6 cell phones open. Why is Apple not able to open these phones?”

“Who has six cell phones? Having six cell phones is weird. If I even have two, that’s a lot.”

“Apple opened up the phones on J6, but they won’t open up the phones for an assassination attempt on a President?”

“Some people would say you would have to possibly punish Apple…”

“Who are those people [the shooter] is calling when he’s hiding behind a bush?”

I think I know why. What do you, the readers, think?

I don’t think Apple is the villain. The FBI likely opened them and doesn’t want to tell us what’s in them. FBI officials lie constantly. So many wonderful people in the FBI get smeared because of their ‘leaders.’

TRUMP: “The shooter had 3 cell phones. The FBI has never gotten them open. The other shooter had 6 cell phones. They still haven’t opened them…some of the apps are foreign based. They had no problem getting the J6 cell phones open. Why is Apple not able to open these phones?”… pic.twitter.com/CJz9R7cMis — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) October 9, 2024