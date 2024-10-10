Scientific American: Men & Women Are Biologically Equal in Sports

A [un]Scientific American article reports no difference between male and female athletes. They see biological equity here, and it’s an example of what happens when Woke LGBTQIA ideology meets science.

Yes, that is insane.

The article, “The Theory That Men Evolved to Hunt and Women Evolved to Gather Is Wrong,” by Cara Ocobock and Sarah Lacy.

The authors say in 2018, Sophie Power ran the 105-mile Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc while breastfeeding her baby at rest stations. They say estrogen did it.

“The inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports.”

They will say anything to put men in women’s locker rooms and their sports.

According to Legal Insurrection, men are not permitted to act as pacesetters at women’s events because they believe they will make women “artificially faster,” as though the women were not doing the actual running themselves.

We have allowed the mentally ill to take over our culture, politics, economics, science to be politically correct. Don’t be afraid any longer. Speak up.

Take Lea Thomas as an example of an “equal” to women.

Lia Thomas spent 21 years of his life as a man. He started competing against women in swimming this year and became a national champion. Our daughter’s sports are not a plan B for failed male athletes.

