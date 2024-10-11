The Government Is Building a Censorship Industrial Complex

The Censorship Industrial Complex continues to crush opponents. It’s vast, manipulative, and evil. It is tyranny.

The government and its allies in the media made social media into their propaganda machines. The government’s censorship industrial complex has silenced our voices at every turn.

And it’s not JUST Google. It’s that the general censorship industrial complex PRIVILEGES all left-leaning media outlets and CRUSHES anything not left-leaning, to create these echo chambers of idiocy. https://t.co/hhn41yMAU1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2024

As Matt Taibbi wrote of the government censorship when the Twitter Files exposed their censorship networks:

Their taxpayer-backed conclusions: the state should have total access to data to make searching speech easier, speech offenders should be put in a “holding area,” and government should probably restrict disinformation, “even if it means losing some freedom.” Thus began the Censorship Industrial Complex (CIC) in earnest.

The Censorship Industrial Complex (CIC)

The government mostly used third-party companies to do their dirty work.

The journalists came to think of the groupings of state agencies like DHS, FBI, or the Global Engagement Center (GEC), along with “NGOs that aren’t academic” and an unexpectedly aggressive partner, commercial news media – as the Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other companies developed a formal system for taking in moderation “requests” from every corner of government: the FBI, DHS, HHS, DOD, the Global Engagement Center at State, even the CIA. For every government agency scanning Twitter, there were perhaps 20 quasi-private entities doing the same, including Stanford’s Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index, National Endowment for Democracy, the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, Hamilton 68’s creator – the Alliance for Securing Democracy, others, many taxpayer-funded.”

A report at a meeting of the Aspen Institute was co-authored by Katie Couric and Chris Krebs, the founder of the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Yoel Roth of Twitter and Nathaniel Gleicher of Facebook were technical advisors. Prince Harry joined Couric as a Commissioner.

Michael Shellenberger says the Department of Homeland Security is building a censorship industrial complex: “It’s not a slippery slope. It’s an immediate leap into a terrifying mechanism that we only see in totalitarian societies.”@ShellenbergerMD pic.twitter.com/rWp9JzBiaZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2023