FBI Retracts Their Memorandum Attacking Traditional Catholics as Radicals

The FBI retracted the leaked document calling for investigations of traditional Catholics. The leaked document that was published on the internet Feb. 8 appears to reveal that the bureau’s Richmond division launched an investigation into “radical traditionalist” Catholics and their possible ties to “the far-right white nationalist movement.”

The FBI now says it doesn’t meet “their exacting standards.” Does anyone believe that or do they believe the FBI didn’t like the backlash for exposing them?

The document, which was published on the website UncoverDC and is titled “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities,” the document singles out Catholics who are interested in the Traditional Latin Mass as potentially linked to violent extremist groups.

Kyle Seraphin, who is listed by UncoverDC as the author of the document, told CNA (Catholic News Agency) that he received the leaked document from an FBI agent. Seraphin himself is a former FBI special agent who was reportedly suspended last year.

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, this particular field office product — disseminated only within the FBI — regarding racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI,” the statement read.

“Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document. The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity,” concluded the statement from the FBI National Press Office.

Traditional Catholics are the opposite of violent, racist people. This is nothing more than a smear and a very dangerous one.

They can retract it but we know who they are now, and this isn’t a surprise.

It came out of the Richmond office, and is now allegedly erased from the FBI systems.

THEY EVEN PREDICT THE FUTURE BASED ON RELIGIOUS BELIEFS THEY DON’T LIKE

The document, dated Jan. 23, claims that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists will likely become more interested in “radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology” within the next 12 to 24 months “in the run-up to the next general election cycle.”

It points to potential “policy issues of mutual interest” between “radical-traditional” Catholics and violent extremists such as “abortion rights, immigration, affirmative action, and LGBTQ protections.”

If you don’t want to kill babies to the moment of birth, you want borders, you don’t like gender insanity, and you want everyone to be held responsible, you’re a terrorist now.

This is clearly an attack on religious people, starting with the group they see as most vulnerable.

They can’t really retract it. We know who and what they are. This was politically motivated.

Related