Donors Send a Cease and Desist Letter to the Project Veritas Board!

The Project Veritas Board received a cease and desist letter regarding James O’Keefe’s potential ouster. The board was expected to meet today to remove James O’Keefe from his position as Chairman of Project Veritas, the company he founded. You can read more about the ouster at this link.

The letter, shared on Twitter, is allegedly from a large group of significant donors to Project Veritas.

“By threatening or taking these actions,” the cease and desist letter asserts, “the Board is straying from its roots and the express purpose for which it raised considerable funds from the public, including our clients.”

James O’Keefe is Project Veritas. Perhaps he’s too tough a boss. We don’t know, but there are better ways to handle this when the man they want to toss IS the company.

The Cease and Desist Letter

