Subpoenaing Pence, a Bad Omen for Donald Trump

The New York Times reports that special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury probing former president Donald Trump’s (DJT) role in the events that led to the January 6 Capitol riot.
The Times report is based on information from an anonymous source.
The special counsel is searching for a federal crime in Donald Trump’s efforts to delay the certification of the electoral votes on January 6, 2021. The DOJ’s appointee is examining a conspiracy to obstruct Congress and defraud the United States.
Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.
The legal theory that Pence had the authority to delay the certification was based on DJT’s lawyer John Eastman, but most lawyers disagreed. Most felt that Pence’s role was only ministerial. However, that wasn’t clear at all.
Criminalizing that legal position takes effort by biased politicians, but they’re going for it.
DJT harshly criticized Mike Pence in a tweet, and the media played up the angle that ‘Pence’s life was in danger’ although he never was in danger on J6. You can criticize DJT’s response, but to say Pence’s life was at risk on J6 is inaccurate.
The Bad Omen for DJT
Pence witnessed that day’s events, and subpoenaing him is a bad sign for Donald Trump.
The biggest problem with Pence for DJT on J6 was he didn’t let DJT know he wouldn’t support his position. Until J6, Trump didn’t know what Pence would do, so he became angry and reacted.
Pence isn’t helping Donald Trump. He urged his chief of staff, Marc Short, and his counsel, Greg Jacob, to cooperate with the special counsel, and they did. Undoubtedly, they agree with Pence, and they are direct witnesses.
The special counsel would have difficulty going for a crime related to the documents, given Biden’s box of documents within Hunter’s reach. However, they are hoping to get Trump on a J6 crime if they can.
I stick with my original assessment. They will try to arrest Donald Trump for some crime tied to J6. They’ve worked too hard into making a J6 riot into an insurrection not to go for it.
The results will divide the country far worse than it has been, but this administration doesn’t care. Democrats desperately want DJT arrested, perp-walked, and imprisoned.
We don’t care what a supposed poll of lawyers may think. The law established the VP as a gate keeper.
I agree they will arrest Trump and have the biggest show trial ever. Imagine the uproar if they put Trump in the gulag. The corrupt GOP is desperate to get rid of Trump. But they have no way to do it. DeSantis is not running and he is not compatible with the corrupt RINOs, unless he is a great actor. Mitch wants his friend Biden and Biden’s thugs to take care of Trump. Maybe the GOP would try to take Trump off the primary ballots in some states because he has been arrested.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is either Foolish or Desperate. If Smith indicts Trump that will ensure his Election. J6 was All Pelosi and Deep State. Republicans know it, and Democrats are coming around.
The problem Democrats will always have going forward is Legitimacy. Just the APPEARANCE of Election Fraud is Election Fraud. It automatically becomes the duty of the Government to prove, not just say, that there was no fraud and Democrats failed to do that and will always will fail because they had created a system that Legalizes Fraud.
Democrats will lose a traditional same day election, so they can’t allow one. Eventually the Fraud will catch up with them. The president day Democrats are banking on that it will be after they die.
The vermin will stop at nothing…and are supported by the rat infested msm/social media…