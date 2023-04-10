Judge in the Trump Criminal Case Donates to Act Blue, a Shadowy Apparatus

Act Blue, the far-left Democrat fundraising apparatus, is a serious player in elections. As Paul Sperry notes, they were active in the Biden election and Bragg-Goldman events. The judge in the Bragg-Trump case is a donor, and so is his daughter.

Their donations are also suspect. In 2019, half of their donations came from untraceable “unemployed” donors. More recently, James O’Keefe and Election Watch found evidence that donations are laundered through elderly donors who did not make these donations. There is also evidence the funds came from foreign special interests.

The platform was fined for soliciting illegal contributions. Act Blue is a far-left dark money platform.

NEW: FEC records show Dem activist Loren Merchan gave $ to Biden month after her father Judge Merchan gave $ to Biden–both via ActBlue, bringing the role of powerful online fundraising platform for Dem candidates into sharper focus. ActBlue also organized DA Bragg-Goldman events — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 10, 2023

Related