FBI Stole Donald Trump’s Medical Records, Tax Docs from Mar-a-Lago

Federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon revealed Monday that former President Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home.

Did these people ever hear of the 4th Amendment? We thought the British were bad.

They can use this information to torch Donald Trump if he runs for election in 2024. It gives them a decided advantage.

Trump may seek emergency intervention measures from the Supreme Court to temporarily block any release of those tax records to the committee.

Where the Hell is the media?

Donald Trump is understandably angry and responded on TruthSocial

So much talk, back and forth, including from my many patriotic “defenders & supporters,” about our Federal Government working every seldom (or never used) rule and regulation in order to get and destroy, at any cost, President Donald J. Trump. Same concepts, anger, and Radical Left maniacs and RINOs who have been working the system of Hoaxes and Scams ever since I came down the “golden escalator” in Trump Tower seven years ago. They also have the same problem, however – I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!

So they riffled through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania, but, despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden – A treasure trove! This is a Country that’s unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!

The USA is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation. Crooked Elections, No Borders, a Weaponized Justice Department & FBI, record setting INFLATION, highest ever Energy Prices (and everything else), and all, including our Military, is WOKE, WOKE, WOKE. Most dangerous time in the history of our Country!!!

The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported, was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election. He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race – wouldn’t even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!

Also Just Out: The Top Department of Justice lawyer was partners with Hunter’s attorney! The whole thing is one giant SCAM!!! Redo the Crooked Election!!! Great work by Charlie Hurt.

Remember, it takes courage and “guts” to fight a totally corrupt Department of “Justice” and the FBI. They are being pushed to do the wrong things by many sinister and evil outside sources. Until impartiality, wisdom, fairness, and courage are shown by them, our Country can never come back or recover—it will be reduced to being a Third World Nation!

Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!

“This wasn’t a Raid of President Trump’s home, this was a State sanctioned burglary. He has been a target for the Democrats since 2015, and he is leading by a lot in all of the polls.” Dr. Sebastian Gorka

