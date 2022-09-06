Nancy Pelosi Could Be Our Ambassador to Italy in November

If the GOP takes the House, Octogenarian Nancy Pelosi wants Joe Biden to appoint her as ambassador to Italy [where she can do more damage, especially with the Pope]. That’s according to Maria Bartiromo’s sources.

Biden is allegedly holding the spot for Nancy, which is why he hasn’t filled the spot since taking office.

It should be interesting to see if the new Senate will want her in the post.

Biden hasn’t appointed 27% of the 194 ambassador positions, which are no longer based on quality or aptitude but have become payoffs to supporters, donors, and political operatives. In Pelosi’s case, she’d be a dangerous Marxist operative.

Related