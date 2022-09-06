Illinois’s Safe”T” Act Will Get Innocents Killed But Criminals Will Do Fine

The Safe”T” Act will take effect in Illinois in January 2023. It will lead to suffering and death in the state as violent criminals are released without bail. You must watch the video below as the State’s attorney explains what the bill will do to the state. Even murderers could go free under the no cash-bail law.

It’s as crazy as the Pritzker family who bought the governorship for the beloved son of the dynasty.

If you “unknowingly” strangle someone, you could go free under this law.

Are the lawmakers on drugs?

Watch the video:

Here is a video of a democratic state’s attorney explaining what the bill will do to the state. https://t.co/nIlRBJNzhE — Kelly B (@kellykreads) September 5, 2022

The Sheriffs also sound the alarm.

I don’t know about that list, but this is what the IL Sheriff’s Association days: pic.twitter.com/gIU5w15YWA — Pepsi (@pepsithedog2) September 4, 2022

Battery is one of the crimes eligible for no-cash bail. One of the Sentinel readers looked up the definition to provide an example of what will transpire when criminals are let loose in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

WHAT IS AGGRAVATED BATTERY IN ILLINOIS?

In Illinois, you commit a battery if you knowingly, without legal justification, physically hurt another person or cause contact of an offensive nature, such as by grabbing them. But that battery can be upgraded to an aggravated offense depending on the type of injury, victim, or place of the offense. See 720 ILCS 5/12-3.05.) Types of injury can include if you knowingly strangled someone or caused great bodily harm, disfigurement, or severe and permanent disability. That includes injury from a bomb, flammable gas, poison, or throwing a caustic substance such as lye at someone.

Can you unknowingly strangle someone?

Please don’t let people suffer or die unnecessarily. Speak up!

