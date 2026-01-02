FBI Stops an ISIS-Inspired Jihadi Attack in North Carolina

FBI stopped what looks like an ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve terror attack. The agency posted on X about the action on Friday.

They said there were multiple planned New Year’s Eve terror attacks this year, but all were stopped.

The suspect in this case was an 18-year-old boy who had been on the FBI’s radar for years.

The Charlotte FBI office posted to X, “The #FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS. The @USAO_WDNC and FBI Special Agent in Charge will announce details at an 11:30 am news conference in Charlotte.”

He was targeting a North Carolina grocery store and a fast food restaurant.

After years of open borders, the terrorists are here. Thank US politicians for this, especially open borders Democrats.

Hopefully, the FBI didn’t lure him in and encourage him. It’s a fine line: