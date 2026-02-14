Speeches Like This Will Get AOC to the Clown World Presidency

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, otherwise known as AOC, which we like to pronounce as à-äk, must be getting her oratory lessons from the inimitable Kamala Harris. AOC has mastered the use of word salads.

AOC uses initials for her name because she wants to be president one day and probably wants to have her portrait hung next to FDR. She thinks initials are classy for a future president. She came up with the initials when Tucker Carlson made a point of using the name she was known by in high school: Sandy Cortez.

If this bizarre but pretty communist makes it to the presidency, you know the USA has fallen. We are pretty close now.

“What we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the West we look the other way for inconvenient populations to act out these paradoxes,” Sandy said.

She’s an inconvenient paradox who wallows in hypocrisy.

The left wants to make her palatable because she’s a hot chick, but hopefully Americans are smarter than that. In this next clip, she’s being her usual hypocritical self. She is an authoritarian who tried to get people on the right silenced and kicked off X, including the President.

No one drove inequality more than Joe Biden and Barack Obama before him. They are on the far left, and the far left destroys the middle class, making everyone poor except for the upper echelon, who hold all the power.