FBI to Build a Woke Bastion Dwarfing the Pentagon

By
M Dowling
-
3
25

The FBI, our new Big Brother, plans to build an enormous new headquarters, double the size of the Pentagon. The evidence of the FBI’s corruption is clear and this monstrosity should not be built.

J. Michael Waller at American Greatness reports that it will include WOKE rules “to ensure that the FBI center will comply with diversity, equity, LGBTQ+, and climate change political goals.”

None of this is acceptable. It’s far-left tyranny.

They will build an enormous facility to surveil Americans better
According to the article:

…it will be built on one of three sites in suburban Virginia and Maryland. Those sites are large parcels of 58, 61, and 80 acres.

That means, at minimum, the new FBI headquarters complex would be twice the size of the Pentagon building. Covering about 29 acres plus a five-acre courtyard, the Pentagon, until recently, was the largest office building on earth.

The Kremlin in Moscow —a walled fortress containing the administrative offices of the Russian central government, the official presidential residence, massive auditoriums, an arsenal, a museum, four palaces, three cathedrals, and several churches—is just over 66 acres in area.

Thank Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans who voted for this.

Mr. Waller tweeted:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
7 minutes ago

They are morphing into their own US shadow government. When the real crackdown begins, the will have their foot on our necks. Society is moving that way, the people better wake the hell up.

1
Reply
Ghost Gun
Ghost Gun
20 minutes ago

I doubt you will see the antifa thugs show up to protest building the facility and shoot a law enforcement officer like they did in Atlanta.

2
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
34 seconds ago
Reply to  Ghost Gun

They might be crazy…but not that stupid…the real “deplorables” only act on behalf of the FBI…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz