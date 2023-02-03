FBI to Build a Woke Bastion Dwarfing the Pentagon

The FBI, our new Big Brother, plans to build an enormous new headquarters, double the size of the Pentagon. The evidence of the FBI’s corruption is clear and this monstrosity should not be built.

J. Michael Waller at American Greatness reports that it will include WOKE rules “to ensure that the FBI center will comply with diversity, equity, LGBTQ+, and climate change political goals.”

None of this is acceptable. It’s far-left tyranny.

According to the article:

…it will be built on one of three sites in suburban Virginia and Maryland. Those sites are large parcels of 58, 61, and 80 acres.

That means, at minimum, the new FBI headquarters complex would be twice the size of the Pentagon building. Covering about 29 acres plus a five-acre courtyard, the Pentagon, until recently, was the largest office building on earth.

The Kremlin in Moscow —a walled fortress containing the administrative offices of the Russian central government, the official presidential residence, massive auditoriums, an arsenal, a museum, four palaces, three cathedrals, and several churches—is just over 66 acres in area.

Thank Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans who voted for this.

Mr. Waller tweeted:

Let’s unpackage this. The J6 Committee found that the @FBI had not done its job with intelligence it already had to prevent the violence at the Capitol. And Congress is going to reward the FBI with a giant new headquarters? https://t.co/UwC8uCeHf0 — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 3, 2023

