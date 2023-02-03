CCP “Surveillance Balloon” Is Now Over the Center of Continental US!

Yesterday, The Independent Sentinel reported a potential Chinese spy plane over Montana. The Pentagon tracked it for two days, but Biden wouldn’t shoot it down.

“The fact that this balloon was occupying Montana airspace creates significant concern that Malmstrom Air Force Base and the United States’ intercontinental ballistic missile fields are the targets of this intelligence gathering mission,” said Sen. Steve Daines of Montana in a letter to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “It is vital to establish…any compromised U.S. national security assets, and all telecom or IT infrastructure on the ground within the U.S. that this spy balloon was utilizing.”

It’s a surveillance balloon!

Pentagon: #Chinese “high-altitude surveillance #balloon, is currently over the center of the continental United States.” “The balloon is maneuverable… and has changed its course. This is a surveillance balloon,” the Pentagon spokesman added. pic.twitter.com/6AbF41Wuyw — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) February 3, 2023

It’s now over the center of the continental US, and it’s a CCP surveillance balloon! It’s moving southeast. Shoot it down!

🚨#BREAKING: We are getting reports that people across northwest Missouri near Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro are reporting seeing the Chinese surveillance balloon moving Southeast pic.twitter.com/iogCsyh4fO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 3, 2023

Canada is reporting a second potential incident in a press release. They’re monitoring it as well.

🚨 BREAKING: Canada has detected a second Chinese spy balloon that is heading toward the United States. pic.twitter.com/efIYZh48FA — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 3, 2023

While China at first denied knowledge of the balloon, they have since said it’s monitoring the weather [over an air base with ICBMs].

CBS News said Generals Milley and Austin told Biden not to shoot it down since it would create a debris field that could injure people on the ground.

The CCP knows nothing!

“I have noted relevant reports. We are gathering and verifying the facts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said when asked about the balloon.

“China is a responsible country, and we always act in accordance with international law. We have no intention to violate the territory or airspace of any sovereign country,” she insisted.

“As I said, we are gathering and verifying the facts. We hope both sides can handle the matter together in a cool-headed and prudent manner,” she said.

That sounds like BS! 0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Later on Friday morning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement that claimed the balloon was a “civilian airship” conducting meteorological research that “deviated far from its planned course” due to strong winds.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure,” the Foreign Ministry said, indicating the flight path of the balloon was beyond the control of its operators.

They didn’t notify us!

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was “confident” the large white balloon drifting over Montana with a hefty payload of electronics suspended beneath it was a surveillance craft of Chinese origin.

Pentagon officials said they had “urgently” contacted Chinese officials about the balloon and alerted President Joe Biden. On Friday, a U.S. official said the administration was in direct contact with Beijing at “multiple levels,” and the State Department summoned a Chinese official to file a formal complaint.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “Shoot down the balloon.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken did something right. He postponed his trip to Beijing, scheduled for this weekend.

Secretary of State @ABlinken is postponing a trip to #Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese “high altitude surveillance balloon” hovering over the nation, with an official describing the intrusion as a “clear violation” of sovereignty. https://t.co/cA1xBpz00w — The Epoch Times – China Insider (@EpochTimesChina) February 3, 2023

Now, clear the ground underneath and shoot down the balloon! It should have been shot down in northern Montana after alerting the small numbers of people on the ground.

Related