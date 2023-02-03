Balloongate: Joe Biden Watches as the CCP Surveils St. Louis

The latest news in the balloongate scandal is that the CCP surveillance balloon is now over St. Louis with no resistance from the administration or Joe Balloon Biden. According to the Pentagon, it’s equipped with heavy electronics. While I would like to see it shot down, in all fairness, there could be a good reason they aren’t shooting it down. We doubt that, but one never knows.

SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!! pic.twitter.com/kye6RW9uKB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, it could be studying our grid. Some people fear it’s a dry run for an EMP attack.

According to intelligence officials, high-altitude balloons, like the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid.

The Washington Examiner reports on balloongate:

In a 2015 report for the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, Air Force Maj. David Stuckenberg, one of the nation’s leading EMP experts, wrote extensively about the threat balloons carrying bombs pose to national security.

“Using a balloon as a WMD/WME platform could provide adversaries with a pallet of altitudes and payload options with which to maximize offensive effects against the U.S.,” he wrote in the report.

“A high-altitude balloon could be designed, created, and launched in a matter of months. There is nothing to prevent several hundred pounds of weapons material from being delivered to altitude,” he added.

Despite what you’ve heard, the possibility of an EMP attack is plausible, and it is not a conspiracy theory.

The Japanese did use balloons to release bombs in America’s homeland in World War II. Perhaps this is why the administration won’t blow the balloon up.

The Washington Post report:

A menacing balloon from Asia floated in the skies over Montana. The year was 1944.

The balloon, with a small incendiary bomb attached, drifted down to a forested area near Kalispell, Mont., crumpling into a heap. Two loggers found it there in December 1944. The FBI and Army Air Force arrived to study the strange contraption, 33 1/2 feet wide, made of laminated paper. Writing on the balloon told them it was Japanese and had been completed a few weeks earlier at a Japanese factory.

Around the same time, a bomb crater was discovered near Thermopolis, Wyo. And then another balloon was found near Estacada, Ore.

Farmers, ranchers, and others began reporting balloon incidents. They heard explosions or found small holes in the ground with metal fragments nearby or partially inflated balloons in the scrub brush.

They wanted to bring the war to the US mainland.

What they were seeing was Japan’s effort to bring the war to the U.S. mainland by launching bomb-bearing balloons onto the Pacific jet stream. Japan launched nearly 10,000 such balloons from Nov. 3, 1944, to April 1945. Around 300 of them landed in the United States. Each carried two incendiaries and a 33-pound antipersonnel bomb.

The only casualties were of a pastor and his family on an outing in Oregon – the Mitchell family. One balloon landed intact and exploded when his wife and five young children, ages 11-14, went near. The pastor tried to warn them, but it was too late.

Please retweet. The Japanese used balloons to disseminate chemical and biological weapons in WW2. The Chinese are testing our response. Why Montana?Chemical and Biological weapons can be used to incapacitate ICBM crews deep underground via ventilation. https://t.co/b4PqytduYZ — Dr. Andrew G. Huff (@AGHuff) February 3, 2023

Can you see why the Sentinel doesn’t want World War III, especially now that we have nuclear weapons?

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing Friday that the China spy balloon flying over the United States is a “maneuverable craft.” So, what are we waiting for? Shoot it down, or tell us why you’re not, other than you’re worried about debris.

On a lighter note, Babylon Bee weighed in – this is hysterical.

‘Why, Hello There Beautiful!’ Says Eric Swalwell Suavely Approaching Sexy Chinese Spy Balloon https://t.co/R2vIrRzavq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 3, 2023

Biden Announces U.S. Surrender To Chinese Balloon https://t.co/a6hqnwedhG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 3, 2023

DC Draino also made a good point:

George Washington: We will defeat the greatest military empire in the world and start a new nation! Lincoln: We will abolish slavery! JFK: We will go to the moon! Reagan: Tear down this wall! Biden: We are monitoring the Communist China spy balloon flying over our country — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 3, 2023

David Remmers from Sabetha, Kansas got video of the balloon this morning. Please credit him if you use the video. pic.twitter.com/1FDstaE55Z — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 3, 2023

I’m told there’s a balloon that needs to be taken care of? pic.twitter.com/k33onkFL3a — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 3, 2023

