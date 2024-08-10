FBI’s Questionable Story About Political Assassin Asif Merchant

On October 7, Sentinel posted the story of the Iranian-tied Trump assassination plotter who was allowed to enter the country. Asif Raza Merchant was given parole and allowed to remain past his date of May 11. The FBI said the only way they could capture him was to bring him in. He had recently traveled to Iran and other terror countries. They claimed they always had eyes on him. ‘Coincidentally,’ they arrested him the day before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 12.

He was on a terror watch list and given special permission to enter the US. His plan was haphazard at best and not likely a major Iranian plot, as the government would have you believe. The government wants to go to war with Iran.

When they finally arrested him on the day before Thomas Crooks tried to kill him, they claimed they had eyes on him, but there were 99 others allowed in, and only 34 are in custody. Also, when they sent out a notice to the Border Patrol, they didn’t bother to stop people from Iran from coming in. They shouldn’t be coming in from Tajikistan, Pakistan, or any terror country.

The FBI said that they had eyes on this Merchant terrorist at all times, and no one was ever in any danger. It was the only way they could arrest him and get information on his handlers, or so they claimed. It’s the same bad thought process behind Fast and Furious if true.

Government Propaganda

Knowing all this, the Secret Service didn’t properly protect Donald Trump on July 13, the day after Asif Merchant was arrested. Worse than that, they claimed they tightened security.

The fact that the FBI allowed Merchant to travel freely and frequently between Pakistan, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and the US with a wife and children in Pakistan is deeply concerning.

If you read the complaint, it doesn’t sound like a major plot by Iran. He needed to be arrested, but he was not a competent Iran spy. The FBI claimed no connection between Crooks and Merchant, but don’t take that to the bank. The Secret Service allegedly tightened security after the FBI arrested Merchant. Of course, they didn’t. That is propaganda.

The House Judiciary is demanding more information because this entire case raises red flags, and the FBI lies to us about everything; if they say anything:

John Solomon Writes at Just the News on the 8th How They Let the Terrorist Into the Country

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force interviewed Merchant, fingerprinted him, and inspected the contents of his electronic devices when he arrived at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, but then let him leave with the special parole that expired on May 11, the memos state.

“Subject was polite and cooperative throughout encounter,” the FBI interview memo reads. “… Subject’s notable travel outside of country of citizenship includes a recent trip to Iran.”

Merchant wasn’t arrested until July 12, after a confidential human source ascertained he had tried to line up assassins and was planning to leave the United States, the FBI said.

Solomon added.

The immigration records from his arrival in Houston on April 13 clearly stated in bright red that he was flagged by the Department of Homeland Security database with the identifier “WATCH LIST” and denoted as a “Lookout Qualified Person of Interest.”

Despite direct travel to a country with known terrorist activity, the memo relays that Merchant was “released without incident” into the United States and was “free to travel to the desired destination,” which was listed as a family member’s home in Texas.

Solomon said law enforcement compared it to Fast and Furious, a failed gun-running operation that allowed guns into the country to catch the Mexican cartels behind it. It became a scandal since no effort was ever made to track the guns. Many believed it was to eliminate the 2nd Amendment.

A confidential source gathered the information from Merchant, who attempted to arrange the assassinations of Donald Trump and others.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a warning that Iran and its proxies may try to transport “operatives, money or materials” across both the southern and northern U.S. borders to carry out attacks on the United States.

They alerted border patrol that we may be subject to attacks like that on Golan Heights. Still, they let at least 99 of them in.

A report from the House Judiciary Committee found that the Biden-Harris regime let at least 99 terrorists in and has 34 in custody.

They let eight men from Tajikistan who are suspected of planning three terror attacks around the country. They were not on the terror watch list.

There is no question that the Biden-Harris regime willfully let terror cells into the country.

THE COMPLAINT AGAINST ASIF RAZA MERCHANT

Original Story of August 7

The Iranian-tied plotter who planned to assassinate Donald Trump and others was let into the country three months before he was arrested. They aimed to gather the information necessary to arrest him while he was on US soil.

The FBI had been monitoring Asif Merchant abroad and let him into the country so they could build a case against him.

The Story

Multiple federal law enforcement sources told Bill Melugin that the Pakistani national with Iranian ties who the FBI arrested for plotting an assassination on US soil was admitted into the US via parole for “significant public benefit” when CBP encountered him at the airport in Texas in April after he flew in from overseas. His parole sponsor was the FBI’s Dallas office for “security interests.”

The FBI had intelligence on Asif Merchant before he arrived in the US and needed him to physically come into the country to develop the case on him and arrest him. If they had arrested him at Customs, they would not have been able to gather evidence and information about his plot.

Fox is told this method is not an uncommon tactic. Merchant was arrested on July 12th, nearly three months after he was admitted into the US. The FBI had eyes on him during this time. They utilized numerous undercover agents, who Merchant thought were hitmen he was hiring.

For background purposes, when a noncitizen encounters DHS, the agency can offer a humanitarian parole grant to admit them into the US. Typically, it is a two-year grant that allows them to apply for work authorization. Under US law, it has to be on a case-by-case basis, either for “urgent humanitarian reasons” or “significant public benefit.” In this case, it was the latter, with the benefit being the active law enforcement investigation.

I hope this isn’t an entrapment case. Sadly, I no longer trust the FBI due to the corruption at the top. If it’s legitimate, they did a great job. These agents put themselves in harm’s way to protect Americans. However, they are tarnished by the corrupt leadership.

Thorough Discussion by an Attorney

