Gov. Abbott Will Demand Biden-Harris Pay for Illegals’ Healthcare

Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their unsustainable border policies.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order directing HHSC to collect and report illegal immigrants’ healthcare costs.

“We’ll fight to ensure Texas is paid back,” he said.

We will all see the damage from these millions of illegal aliens. These are just healthcare costs; they don’t include education, housing, and freebies.

People have no idea how illegal immigration will bankrupt the country. For example, Massachusetts is on the hook for $1.8 trillion in two years if they don’t stop supporting illegal aliens.

The influx of newcomers under Biden, including some 10,000 children, 8,500 of whom traveled without an adult, is further straining education, healthcare, and other social services.

Jessica Vaughn at The Center for Immigration Studies calls it a “fiscal time bomb.”

Taxpayers in Massachusetts have spent more than $1 billion to date on the emergency shelter system that has been overwhelmed with the task of housing thousands of newly arrived migrants, some who entered illegally and some who arrived under one of the Biden administration’s controversial parole programs. State budget officials expect they will have to spend another $1.8 trillion in the next two years.