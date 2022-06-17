FDA Approves COVID Vaccine for Children Under 5

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old on Friday. It enables shots for 20 million babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still sign off before kids under age 5 can start getting vaccinated. That could happen within days.

“Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines. And can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement announcing the move.

The FDA’s decision comes after unanimous votes of support out of a daylong meeting Wednesday. The meeting included the regulator’s outside advisers, and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The bureaucrats weighed submissions from Moderna as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

There are no long-term studies obviously.

Gov. DeSantis defends Florida being the only state to not pre-order COVID vaccines for kids under 5 and recommending against taking it: “Parents are really frightened about COVID for their kids … It’s because of media hysteria, it’s because of a lot of misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/46aVIzasAi — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 16, 2022

Today, we authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children down to 6 months of age. https://t.co/DFnvVyQ8n6 pic.twitter.com/mXuN3oqZaa — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 17, 2022

Related