Americans Without a Country, Agents Without Morale, Land Without Borders

Americans are without a country. Border agents no longer have any “morale” as they try to defend this country’s borders under a President who refuses to close the borders or support them.

Border Patrol agents nabbed 15 people at the southern border in May who were on the FBI’s terrorist screening database, showing the free-for-all along the U.S.-Mexico boundary is unabated, according to The Washington Times.

The number of people on the terrorist watch list caught crossing the border is a record for any month. It equals all of 2021 and more than the Border Patrol found from 2017 to 2020 combined.

They were among nearly 240,000 total border jumpers Customs and Border Protection nabbed in May, marking the worst month on record for the Biden administration.

Unaccompanied juveniles and people traveling as families — also showed significant increases.

“THERE IS NO MORALE”

Border agents say “there is no morale” under Biden. It’s the worst it’s ever been, according to The Washinton Times.

Anne Giaritelli interviewed the agents who have given up.

“Under Biden, things are the worst they have ever been by far,” said one agent who is based in Arizona. “Agents are calling in all the time. You always hear, ‘It doesn’t matter,’ or, ‘What’s the point?’ in reference to doing our job. Agents are afraid of ending up on the news for doing their job or getting in trouble for doing their job. There is no morale.”

WILL WE HAVE A COUNTRY?

Since Biden took office 800,000 gotaways – that we know about – entered the country. That is bigger than the population of Seattle.

NEW: Per CBP sources, there have been 440,000 known gotaways at the border since FY’22 began on October 1st.

DHS reports 390,000 known gotaways in all of FY’21.

There have now been over 800,000 gotaways since beginning of FY’21. That’s bigger than population of Seattle. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2022

THE POPULATION OF 23 STATES

Commentator Bethany Blankley wrote on The Center Square that the number of people entering the US illegally equals the population of 23 states. Americans no longer have the right to determine who enters the country. They are without a say.

Since Biden took office there are more than 4 million encounters. In 17 months, those entering the U.S. illegally total more than the individual populations of 23 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia.

Of the most populous of these 23 states, those entering illegally since Biden took office total slightly more than Oklahoma’s population of 4 million; more than Connecticut’s 3.5 million…than Utah’s 3.3 million…than Nevada’s 3.3. million.

In the first five months of this year alone, more than 1 million people have been encountered/apprehended entering the U.S. illegally. They total more than the individual populations of Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Vermont, and Wyoming.

Can you have a country without borders run by foreigners from around the world, many of whom are criminals and possibly terrorists?

The people coming in illegally come day and night and they will likely give Democrats their permanent electoral majority. It is an invasion by any definition. At least half the country is without any power in their own country. Democrats have taken all of it and some Republicans have allowed it.

NEW: Wild video from Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector shows a huge group of people in Mexico rushing the U.S. border near Douglas, AZ and trying to cross into the U.S. illegally by climbing over and crawling under the border barrier as outnumbered BP agents respond. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/fqvs8mYVqO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2022

