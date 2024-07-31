FDA OK’d a Bird Flu Vaccine for Emergency Use in Humans

The corrupt FDA approved a bird flu vaccine for emergency use in people. Nobody is sick or dying from bird flu, but they approved it anyway. Bird flu has been around for a long time, but the difference now is that scientists are increasing its lethality in labs using the gain of function.

HHS Secretary Becerra pushed out the Prep Act, which allows this emergency use of the vaccine.

Attorney Tom Renz is worried that bird flu will suddenly spread to humans from a lab leak. Scientists are using gain-of-function in the United States to develop a bird flu vaccine. Renz fears a ‘mistake’ will cause it to become a pandemic.

They could force the vaccine on us as a replay of COVID.

The World Health Organization and Robert Redfield have warned of a pandemic. Former CDC Director Redfield said the gain-of-function is very dangerous and the real threat.

Bill Gates funds a lot of this gain-of-function research. Some believe he is more dangerous than the illnesses.

“COVID Vaccines 2.0”: Attorney Warns Bird Flu Shots Will Be a ‘Replay of COVID’ Attorney Tom Renz has issued a stark warning about the FDA’s decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to bird flu mRNA vaccines. Looking ahead, he says, “So what I would expect now is… pic.twitter.com/thXdIc3xzd — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) July 30, 2024