Men Here Illegally Assault Cops & Get Right Out Without Bail

Two illegal foreigners attacked two of New York’s finest, and they’re back on the street. The Manhattan prosecutors cut them loose without bail.

Brian Joseph, 24, and Jose Gonzalez, 19, were arrested Sunday after fighting with cops on traffic patrol at about 9:50 PM. They beat one officer, hurled a moped at the other, and when they were hauled into court, they were immediately released on their own recognizance.

That’s a great message to send, especially to these new thugs coming in from foreign countries. Many of them are gang members. One angry officer said it’s allowing “an open war on cops. Today, they bite and kick a cop, and tomorrow, they take a shot at cops.”

“If they’re in no consequences, they are only encouraging people to attack cops.”

This is after we found out that the TdA (Tren De Aragua) gang from Venezuela, which is taking over major cities, including New York City, has given the OK to kill cops.

Police confronted three men. One was recklessly riding on a moped and the officer asked for ID. When the cop tried to arrest Gonzalez, they began fighting and jumping on the officers. The three of them bit one cop on the arm and wrist and kicked the moped on top of the other. The third suspect ran off and police are still looking for him. The two released are charged with assault and assault on a police officer.