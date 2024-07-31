Polls in the Trump-Harris Race for the White House

After the bump Kamala Harris has received as a new candidate, along with all the positive press, radically-left Kamala Harris shows signs of being able to beat Donald Trump. However, within the next few months, that should go down.

Here are the RealClearPolitics polls:

Hispanics are moving toward Republicans in some of the formerly deep blue Hispanic areas of Pennsylvania.

NBC: Democrats continue to hemorrhage support among Hispanic voters in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/FblRX9DBnU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2024

The electoral map has Trump trouncing Kamala.

Electoral map based on the first polls between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/5E0qZmU3CA — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 28, 2024

MARK KELLY ON HARRIS’S SUCCESS ON THE BORDER

Does anyone believe this next statement in the clip below? Does Mark Kelly believe what he is saying? He claims border czarina Kamala is making progress on controlling the border.

The border was under control with Donald Trump. Biden-Harris have temporarily returned to keeping some in Mexico, but the policy is only temporary until the election.

You can be certain that the administration will keep the borders open by the fact that the Biden-Harris team is flying thousands of foreigners in secretly every day.

Watch the short Stephen Miller clip after this clip:

Top VP contender Mark Kelly says Border Czar Kamala has “made progress” on the border crisis. (Border Czar Kamala has allowed millions of unvetted illegals — including murderers and terrorists — to flood across her open border and into our communities.) pic.twitter.com/Nq9Vas0xGA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2024

As Miller explains here: