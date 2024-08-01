FDA Ok’d Puberty Blockers Associated with Depression & Suicidality

How corrupt is the FDA? Very! A top official, a team leader of the US Food and Drug Administration, recommended approving puberty blockers for teens who say they are trans after a study showed the drugs are associated with “an increased risk of depression and suicidality.” The proof was found in an email

America First Legal obtained the email, and The Daily Signal first published it.

In one email on Jan. 25, 2022, Shannon Sullivan, clinical team leader at the FDA’s Division of General Endocrinology, noted that the agency’s Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products performed a “safety review of the GnRH agonist class in pediatric patients in 2016/2017.” GnRH stands for “Gonadatropin-releasing hormone,” and GnRH agonists prevent the natural release of testosterone and estrogen that initiate puberty.

“Our review focused on suicidal ideation/depression, seizures, and bone health,” Sullivan wrote in the email. Although most of the minors in the study suffered from central precocious puberty (in which puberty starts too early), “a handful were transgender kids using the drugs off-label.”

“We found no effect on bone (after factoring in catch-up growth), including no increase in fracture risk,” she noted. “We did find increased risk of depression and suicidality, as well as increased seizure risk and we issued [safety-related labeling changes].”

She approved it anyway.