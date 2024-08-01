Haniyeh Killed by a Bomb Planted Weeks Ago

Whenever Israel does anything, the media rants about how they are escalating the war. Meanwhile, Iran can send out their Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah terrorists and get rewarded by the U.S. Once again, after the killing of the Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, the media is ranting. However, Israel has not taken credit for the assassination of terrorist Haniyeh.

Iran’s people don’t particularly like this crew running the country. It has to be an inside job to some degree.

According to the New York Times, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday using an explosive device that had been covertly hidden weeks before.

The bomb was concealed in a guest house where Haniyeh was known to stay about two months ago and detonated remotely once he was inside his room.

Israel did not confirm or deny they were involved.

The elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard is responsible for the security.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday: “You killed our dear guest in our house and now have paved the way for your harsh punishment.”

HIGH ALERT IN ISRAEL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is on “very high alert” after a barrage of attacks against its adversaries on multiple fronts in the region sparked fears of a wider war.

“Israel is on a very high alert for all scenarios, both in defense and offense,” he said in an update released by the prime minister’s office, adding that Israeli forces will “exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any arena.”

It came hours after Israel claimed a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, that killed a senior Hezbollah commander who it blamed for a deadly attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend.

The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has warned the militant group will definitely respond to avenge the killing of its commander in an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.

They could have used a shoebox for Haniyeh’s remains.

Whatever is Left of The Terrorist Haniyeh has arrived in Qatar pic.twitter.com/KIhhO5yVRr — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 1, 2024

Haniyeh was evil. He’s now where he belongs.

Here is Haniyeh, the leader of HMS who was BBQed by Israel overnight, calling for the use of women, children and the elderly as human shields.pic.twitter.com/ibRUi4EntX — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 31, 2024