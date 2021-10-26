FDA Panel Approves Vaccines for ages 5-11 After Some Contentious Moments

















“We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it,” one of the FDA’s voting members said on Tuesday.

The FDA’s panel of independent vaccine advisers unanimously approved the Pfizer vaccine for children, ages 5-11 today. A CDC panel is also expected to approve it. The meeting became contentious at times, but no one voted against the vaccination.

Politico reported that data presented by the CDC at the panel’s meeting Tuesday showed that children 5-11 are “at least as likely” as adults to contract COV-19. They claim that hospitalization for children of color is three times that of white children.

What they didn’t mention is half or more of the children have comorbidities.

An FDA staff analysis released late Friday suggested the product’s benefits outweigh the risks of adverse side effects to kids. However, the document also noted that balance could change if Covid case rates again fell to those seen in June. It would also depend on instances of myocarditis.

Children are at virtually zero risk from dying of Covid and the FDA admitted they don’t know the long term risks to children.

“We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it,” one of the FDA’s voting members, Dr. Ruben, said on Tuesday.

What? The children are guinea pigs?

They admitted they don’t know the long term effects. How could they?

FDA Voting Member: “We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.” 🤷‍♂️ Video HT @politicalwilli pic.twitter.com/OMAph49Qow — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 26, 2021

IT BECAME CONTENTIOUS

Several times, panelists tried to get the wording changed, but that didn’t happen. [Maybe Pfizer wrote the wording?]

“To me, the question is pretty clear: We don’t want children to be dying of Covid, even if it is far fewer children than adults and we don’t want them in the ICU,” Amanda Cohn, a CDC representative on the panel said.

Are we aiming for no deaths? What about the flu? Do we do the same with the flu?

A number of medical health professionals and parents were very concerned about the FDA’s push towards vaccinating children.

James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry Medical College, said, “This is a really tough one. I do believe children at highest risk do need to be vaccinated, but vaccinating all the children to achieve that seems a bit much to me.”

“Cody Meissner, a pediatrician at Tufts Medical Center, raised concerns that if the vaccine is authorized for this age group, school mandates will follow,” the report said. “Meissner said he opposes them.”

One of the strongest objections to the sweeping recommendation that healthy children as young as five years old came from Dr. Jessica Rose.

Dr. Rose’s stunning rebuttal including the fact that there is no emergency here.

“Emergency use authorization of biological agents requires the existence of an emergency, and the non-existence of alternate treatments,” Dr. Rose said. “There is no emergency and Covid-19 is exceedingly treatable.”

The latest CDC records “442 deaths involving Covid-19” among those 5 to 18 since January 2020. That’s the same or fewer than the flu.

Go to 4:30:

Related















