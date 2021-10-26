Unvetted Foreigners Molesting Innocent People

















Afghan Refugee Rapist In Montana

An Afghan evacuee raped a woman in Missoula, Montana, the state’s governor said Thursday. He called for the Biden administration to halt all refugee resettlements until assurances are made about the vetting process.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office said in a statement that an Afghan male placed in Montana by the U.S. State Department was charged with sexual assault.

The Missoula Police Department told Fox that Zabihullah Muhmand was arrested after they received a 911 call from the victim and a local motel about concerning behavior.

Muhmand, 19, is now being held at the Missoula County Jail on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and the case is being investigated by detectives – but did not confirm his evacuee status.

These people were not vetted.

A female soldier at Fort Bliss in New Mexico reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a group of male evacuees – an incident being investigated by the FBI. That was after Bahrullah Noori, a 20-year-old Afghan evacuee, was charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, along with three other counts of engaging in a sex act with a minor, at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Another evacuee at Fort McCoy, 32-year-old Mohammad Haroon Imaad, was charged with assaulting his wife by choking and suffocating her on Sept. 17.

An Illegal Alien Rapist in Tennessee

On Thursday, police arrested Pedro Barrera, 47, after a very lengthy investigation. In fact, the suspect was first reported for sexually assaulting a child four years before his arrest.

In all, three victims have been identified thus far. The abuse was continuous between 2017 and 2020, according to court documents, according to WKRN.

The victims were assaulted in apartments where the female victims lived. They ranged in age from seven to eight years of age.

Barrera has been charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of rape of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is currently being held at the Wilson County Jail.

