Geraldo Hits a New Low on The Five Over the Rapist in a Skirt

Geraldo Rivera stooped to a new low on The Five today. He completely discounted the rape of a girl in a Loudon County Schools as an “over the top” reaction by the victim’s father after he erupted at a school board meeting where he was not allowed to speak.
The man’s 9th grade daughter was brutally raped, sodomized and made to suffer forced fallatio by a boy in a skirt who entered the girl’s bathroom (The boy was found guilty by a judge). The Superintendent lied and said there were no assaults, although he knew about the assault.
You bet the father was angry.
Within weeks of that rape, the boy who claimed he is gender fluid raped another girl. The school had promised the first victim’s family they would not let him back into school. But they did let him back into another school in the district.
The board meeting was about letting bio males into girl’s locker rooms and bathrooms. It was appropriate for the father to speak up at this meeting.
Geraldo made it about transphobia and ignored the rape. The man is a fool. Why is he on TV? When his daughter escaped a terror attack in France, he was emotional and worn out from anguish. How soon he has forgotten.
Geraldo is a washed up prick. I lost all respect for The Little Man With The Big Head years ago when he lied about being under fire. That stupid bastard was asked to leave Iraq after revealing where the unit in which he was embedded (101st Airborne) was located and where they were going next.
Fox News tried to whitewash Geraldo’s lies, but they didn’t get away with it.
“What Rivera describes as “harmless error” in the video below involves the time Geraldo was embedded with the 101st Airborne and during a live broadcast when he told a cameraman to aim his lens at the ground and Rivera preceded to draw a rough map of Iraq in the sand, where his unit was in relation to Baghdad and drew the general direction of where his unit was going next. The military wanted Rivera out of Iraq immediately, but they eventually compromised and allowed Geraldo to voluntarily leave Iraq and report the rest of the war from Kuwait.”
Geraldo has been a jack ass for a long time. He’s one of the reasons I stopped watching Fox and started looking at Real America’s Voice and NewsMax.