FDA Sets Up a Stoolie Network

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an updated “Rumor Control” hub aimed at enlisting the public to help stop the spread of “misinformation,” which the agency defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading … spreading intentionally and unintentionally,” Children’s Health Defense reports.

They say the facts are found in: medical journals, a nonprofit “fact checker” or a government website.

Medical journals? You mean the ones that told us it’s not possible for COVID to have originated in the Wuhan lab?

As for fact checkers, they think they have the absolute truth. They’re self-ordained and they’re all leftists.

A government website? That’s a joke.

The FDA plans to keep doing what they’ve been doing – exploiting their power and degrees to spread propaganda. They want you to believe the only truth is their truth. They want people to snitch as they did in Nazi Germany. Nazis had neighbors, and family members snitching on one another.

What’s the deal with misinformation? The growing spread of rumors, misinformation and disinformation about science, medicine, and the FDA, is putting patients and consumers at risk. We’re here to provide the facts. https://t.co/JcM10Oq5DY pic.twitter.com/YN79GzwS4Q — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 16, 2023

