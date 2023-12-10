Fearing Pro-Hamas Activists, Cowardly Lyin’ Gavin Newsom Ducks Public Tree Lighting

Cowardly Lyin’ Gavin Newsom scrubbed a 92-year tradition by canceling the public Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting event.

Cowed by planned pro-Hamas/Palestinian protests, the Golden State’s governor opted to host a virtual, pre-recorded ceremony to be released while he was likely hiding under a table at the French Laundry.

Originally, Gavin planned to welcome people to the event, which was supposed to feature multiple business stands and concert performances.

Some unlucky, low-on-the-food chain spokesperson was forced to bold-face lie by saying, “The program is unchanged, and viewers can tune in Wednesday evening to watch this year’s festivities.” After decades of crowds, businesses, and performers being there for the tree lighting, there’ll be none of that this year. But the program is unchanged! Sure.

So, how did this spineless act of appeasement go over with folks from opposite sides of the debate?

“Governor Newsom decided to cancel the tree lighting ceremony rather than face the public that is enraged by his shameful silence on the genocide in Gaza,” said Yassar Dahbour of Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights.

Here’s the GOP weighing in.

CA Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said, “….it’s no surprise he’d prefer to hide….”. “Newsom….. is punishing the public and small businesses who’d planned on celebrating this joyous occasion.”

Republican Leader James Gallagher took a turn. “First, Newsom was silent when terrorist sympathizers stormed his own party convention, and now he’s allowed pro-Hamas radicals to intimidate him into canceling an event that was supposed to spread a message of unity, joy, and peace. It’s pathetic that he doesn’t have the spine to stand up to these extremists.”

It’s been a bad couple of weeks for the pompous, condescending, too-cool-by-half teller of tall tales. First, he got a fact-filled, very public rhetorical spanking from Gov. Ron DeSantis, and now the Cowardly Lyin’ Gavin has shown he’s too frightened to host a 92-year-old California tradition.

It’s been a bad couple of weeks, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving, shallow political hack.

.@GavinNewsom the Grinch cowered to pro-Hamas protestors and punished the public who was looking forward to celebrating a nearly 100-year long tree lighting tradition. Time and time again, Newsom has proved that he has no spine, and the last thing he deserves is a promotion to… pic.twitter.com/SUVECItFeF — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) December 7, 2023

