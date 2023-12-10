Here Is Your President on Bidenomics, Guns, Canons, and Trains

M Dowling
19

Joe Biden shared his extensive knowledge of guns, the economy, trains, cannons and so much more in the clips below.

Are Democrats really planning to drag this figurehead through another four years? He can’t stop making no sense.

HE REALLY HAS A LOT TO SAY ABOUT MONEY

“Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” Biden shouted.

Need I say more?

ON ASSAULT WEAPONS

“Why in God’s name do people not have to lock up their firearms? Why is that not a requirement?” Biden raged.

“All these mass murders, not this weekend, but have been because people have picked up, kids have grabbed stuff off of counters….we need to ban assault weapons.”

At least with all this knowledge he has of guns, we know the nuclear codes are in good hands.

Lawless blue cities are more the problem than guns. [Sentinel refuses to use the invented Democrat term, assault weapons.]

He starts screaming mindlessly in some of these clips.

I just want to know: did Hunter lock up his gun? Oh, wait, he threw it in a dumpster across the street from a school.

SON OF A GUN

He shouldn’t talk about anyone being a crotchety old guy.

BIDENOMICS

He replaced some jobs but didn’t create jobs. Who are the people whose wages are up more than inflation? A few hedge fund managers? Maybe some who have deals with China like you, Joe?

Democrats called it Bidenomics, and he ran on it, but he’s confused as usual.

TRAINS

He’s obsessed with trains.

CANNONS

You could own a cannon, and they used them against the Brits.

Americans always had guns, and we definitely need them now thanks to Democrat lawlessness and open borders.

LIES

Are you tired of his fake stories yet?


