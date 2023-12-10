Here Is Your President on Bidenomics, Guns, Canons, and Trains

Joe Biden shared his extensive knowledge of guns, the economy, trains, cannons and so much more in the clips below.

Are Democrats really planning to drag this figurehead through another four years? He can’t stop making no sense.

BIDEN: “…$400,000/year, which is way above what I ever made ’til I became president. Hah.” He’s lying (again). In the first two years after leaving office in 2017, Biden made $15.6 million — including with “help” from Hunter. pic.twitter.com/FGJ6opF6DS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

HE REALLY HAS A LOT TO SAY ABOUT MONEY

“Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” Biden shouted.

Need I say more?

BIDEN: “Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

ON ASSAULT WEAPONS

“Why in God’s name do people not have to lock up their firearms? Why is that not a requirement?” Biden raged.

“All these mass murders, not this weekend, but have been because people have picked up, kids have grabbed stuff off of counters….we need to ban assault weapons.”

At least with all this knowledge he has of guns, we know the nuclear codes are in good hands.

Lawless blue cities are more the problem than guns. [Sentinel refuses to use the invented Democrat term, assault weapons.]

He starts screaming mindlessly in some of these clips.

I just want to know: did Hunter lock up his gun? Oh, wait, he threw it in a dumpster across the street from a school.

Biden: “All these mass murders, not this weekend, but have been because people have picked up, kids have grabbed stuff off of counters … we need to ban assault weapons” pic.twitter.com/B6Opn6o9pI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

SON OF A GUN

He shouldn’t talk about anyone being a crotchety old guy.

Biden tells a story about “a crotchety old son of a gun” named “McCullough” from 1972: “McCullough looked at me and said, ‘I’m gonna endorse you, Biden, because you understand what we’re doing But damn boy, I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing.'” pic.twitter.com/JwsyU2zcxn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

BIDENOMICS

He replaced some jobs but didn’t create jobs. Who are the people whose wages are up more than inflation? A few hedge fund managers? Maybe some who have deals with China like you, Joe?

BIDEN: “We’ve created 14 million jobs … wages are up more than inflation!” (He is, of course, lying again. Most of those jobs were simply recovered from the pandemic — and real wages are DOWN by 3% under Biden) pic.twitter.com/AahQppRX3s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

Democrats called it Bidenomics, and he ran on it, but he’s confused as usual.

BIDEN: “They started off making fun of it, calling it ‘Bidenomics.’ Well, guess what? It is ‘Bidenomics.’ We have a lot more to do, but our plan is already paying off!” Under “Bidenomics,” prices have gone up by 17.6% and real wages have declined by 3%. pic.twitter.com/E9rrKE2ANL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

TRAINS

He’s obsessed with trains.

BIDEN: “All the studies show, by the way — people get from point A to point B faster on a train than their car they take the train! They take the train.” What? pic.twitter.com/j94E9IJ7kJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

CANNONS

You could own a cannon, and they used them against the Brits.

Americans always had guns, and we definitely need them now thanks to Democrat lawlessness and open borders.

BIDEN: “The Second Amendment didn’t say you can own any gun, you can own any weapon. You couldn’t own a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed.” (Biden has received Four Pinocchios for that often-repeated lie) pic.twitter.com/jGvG520WS9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

LIES

Are you tired of his fake stories yet?

Biden once again repeats the widely debunked story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles on Amtrak as vice president. The conductor retired from Amtrak in 1993. This never happened. pic.twitter.com/ej9E6V0SSN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

