Fearless Jim Jordan Takes on Dem Star Witness, a Criminal & Perjurer

By
S.Noble
-
2

Trump-hating convicted perjurer, Michael Cohen, hoping to get some prison time chopped off his sentence, is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Hillary’s good friend and lawyer Lanny Davis is sitting behind him. When are they going to have all of Hillary’s staff testify?

Jim Jordan started off with a truth bomb. It’s obvious why the left has tried to destroy him with fake allegations of ignoring a pedophile decades ago.

DEM STAR IS A CONVICTED PERJURER

Cohen desperately wanted to be in the White House and Chief of Staff. Jordan asked him if he was upset. He said, “You didn’t get brought to the dance?”

It’s remarkable that Democrats made a star witness out of a convicted perjurer.

Jim Jordan is a courageous Republican. He really nailed him with this one.

HE’S A RAT

Jordan gave a nice summary of who and what this guy is about.

“I see a guy who worked for ten years and trashed the guy he worked for ten years… And now you’re behaving just like everyone else who got fired or didn’t get the job they wanted like Andy McCabe, like James Comey,” Jordan said.

This entire hearing is just more of the Resistance [all Democrats] giving a platform to a liar so he can repeat all the things he said before.

The Democrat media is not discussing North Korea and they had countdown clocks up, not for North Korea, but for the Cohen hearing. Our media is a disgrace.

Let’s see what Mueller’s report says.

