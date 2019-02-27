Fearless Jim Jordan Takes on Dem Star Witness, a Criminal & Perjurer

Trump-hating convicted perjurer, Michael Cohen, hoping to get some prison time chopped off his sentence, is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Hillary’s good friend and lawyer Lanny Davis is sitting behind him. When are they going to have all of Hillary’s staff testify?

Jim Jordan started off with a truth bomb. It’s obvious why the left has tried to destroy him with fake allegations of ignoring a pedophile decades ago.

DEM STAR IS A CONVICTED PERJURER

Cohen desperately wanted to be in the White House and Chief of Staff. Jordan asked him if he was upset. He said, “You didn’t get brought to the dance?”

It’s remarkable that Democrats made a star witness out of a convicted perjurer.

🔥JIM JORDAN 🔥 “This may be the first time someone convicted of lying to Congress has appeared again so quickly in front of Congress. Certainly it’s the first time a convicted perjurer has been brought back to be a star witness in a hearing.” He’s right, you know. pic.twitter.com/98ekYV1u1c — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2019

Jim Jordan is a courageous Republican. He really nailed him with this one.

Rep. Jim Jordan asks Cohen about the “Women for Cohen” Twitter account. Jordan: Was it done to protect the president? Cohen: That was not done to protect the president. https://t.co/4McXejykRV pic.twitter.com/Li38V5WkkV — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2019

HE’S A RAT

Jordan gave a nice summary of who and what this guy is about.

“I see a guy who worked for ten years and trashed the guy he worked for ten years… And now you’re behaving just like everyone else who got fired or didn’t get the job they wanted like Andy McCabe, like James Comey,” Jordan said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to Cohen: “I see a guy who worked for ten years and trashed the guy he worked for for ten years… And now you’re behaving just like everyone else who got fired or didn’t get the job they wanted like Andy McCabe, like James Comey.” https://t.co/4McXejykRV pic.twitter.com/3PiCPoyv7q — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2019

This entire hearing is just more of the Resistance [all Democrats] giving a platform to a liar so he can repeat all the things he said before.

The Democrat media is not discussing North Korea and they had countdown clocks up, not for North Korea, but for the Cohen hearing. Our media is a disgrace.

Let’s see what Mueller’s report says.